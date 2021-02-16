Batang Lupar Bridge ground-breaking ceremony postponed to Feb 18 due to Covid-19

KUCHING (Feb 16): The ground-breaking ceremony for the Batang Lupar Bridge has been postponed to a later date, the Public Works Department announced today.

The department explained that the new date would be announced later.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the bridge was originally slated to take place on Feb 18.

“The postponing of the ground-breaking ceremony is an early measure to overcome the current Covid-19 pandemic as well as to comply with the standard operating procedures outlined by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee,” it said.

On Jan 8, Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi said that the ground-breaking ceremony was to take place at the bridge’s site near Sebuyau and would have been officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He added that the ground-breaking ceremony was one of a series of similar ceremonies held for the symbolic start of the construction of other bridges since 2019.

“Among the ceremonies held in 2019 and 2020 were the construction of Batang Rajang bridge (at Jalan Pasi), Kuala Kemena Jepak, Bintulu; Muara Lassa, Daro; Sungai Krian at Sessang/Kaba, Batang Paloh at Tanjunh Manis/Bruit and Batang Igan bridge.

“The construction work on the bridges involved are now in full swing at their respective field sites,” he said.