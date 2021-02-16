Bus company worker killed in crash at Jalan Salim/Stabau

SIBU: A bus company employee was killed in an accident involving two cars at Jalan Salim/Stabau here yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Ringgit said upon checking, the victim was aged 54 and hailed from Rumah Tuah at Mile 24 of Jalan Oya here.

He said in the 11.40am incident, a 25-year-old businessman from Kapit was driving his four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle towards Durin from the Salim area, when he crashed into a car, driven by the bus company worker, that came out suddenly from Jalan Rumah Ledom junction.

The impact from the crash cause serious injuries to the bus company worker.

“The victim was pronounced dead on-site by the paramedics from Sibu Hospital,” said Stanley in a statement.

Investigation under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987 is underway.