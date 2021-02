KOTA KINABALU: Sabah and Labuan will be placed under conditional movement control order (CMCO) from February 19 to March 4, Senior Minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

Kedah, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan and Putrajaya will also be under the conditional MCO until March 4.

Ismail said MCO will be extended in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, and Penang from February 19 until March 4.

Perlis has been placed under the recovery MCO also until March 4.