Complaints on sexual harassment by cops must be fairly investigated – Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent incidents involving law enforcers alleged to have sexually harassed women while on duty must be fairly and quickly investigated, said social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said if it is found to be true then appropriate action should be taken as swiftly as possible but if untrue, the accused persons must be cleared equally swiftly.

“The incidents, if true, have raised public resentment against law enforcers and raised issues regarding their work ethics and moral behaviour,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Lee said if such issues are not addressed quickly, accusations can fly off the handle and cause irreversible damage.

He said prompt action will not only ensure that justice is done, it will also restore confidence in law enforcement agencies.

On Feb 12, a woman claimed on Twitter that she was pulled over at a roadblock in Jalan Duta and sexually harassed by a policeman on duty while in another recent incident, also involving a roadblock, a woman had alleged that a policeman had made inappropriate suggestions regarding her intimate clothing. — Bernama