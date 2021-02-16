Covid-19: Active Case Detection gets underway at Taman Univista in Samarahan (Video)

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 16): A multiagency Active Case Detection (ACD) operation for Covid-19 has commenced at Taman Univista here today, after several positive cases were traced to the area recently.

The ACD was initiated by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), conducted by the Samarahan Division Health Office in collaboration with other government agencies such as the police, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

“For today, we have a total of 92 personnel involved in the operation consisting six police personnel, 10 from APM, Rela (18), Health Ministry (52), Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (4) and Public Works Department (2),” said SDMC secretariat head Major Ismail Mahidin when contacted today.

Observations conducted by The Borneo Post this morning revealed that a drive-through swab test area was set up at around 8.30am.

Medical personnel began moving house-to-house to interview and screen the residents there to trace close contacts of positive cases.

At around 9.30am, a vehicle from the Sarawak Information Department (JaPEN) equipped with a megaphone was seen moving around Taman Univista to inform the residents to remain indoors until medical personnel came to their houses to interview and screen them.

As at 1.30pm, many residents here have come forward, with more than 30 vehicles queuing up at the drive-through swab test area to have their samples taken.

Meanwhile, the Samarahan police have set up three roadblocks in Taman Univista to control the movement of those moving in and out of the area.

Samarahan district police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said the roadblocks involve the Univista junction near the Kuching-Samarahan highway, Lorong Univista 1 junction and Lorong Univista 3 junction.

He also said that the roadblocks involve a total of 19 police personnel and 24 Rela personnel.

“The roadblocks were set up at 8pm yesterday and will last until the ACD at the area is done.

“This was done following the decision made by the Samarahan Division Disaster Management Committee yesterday to implement the ACD in Taman Univista,” he said in a statement today.

Sudirman said the total residents in the area were 780 people from 111 houses.