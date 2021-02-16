Covid-19 vaccine safe, does not contain any microchip – former Health Deputy DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): Former Health Deputy Director-General (Medical) Datuk Dr Rohaizat Yon today stressed that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and does not contain any microchip that will control people’s minds.

Replying to host Jessy Chahal’s question on Bernama TV’s Mid-day Update programme regarding the conspiracy theory claiming that the vaccine contains such microchip, Dr Rohaizat said the messenger RNA (mRNA) being used for the vaccine development has been shown to be safe and efficacious.

“The mRNA is very small that no microchip can be inserted in it and it does not interact with the human genome,” he said.

Hence, he called on the public to only trust the official message or information from the government or the review literature from reliable journals on the subject.

He said the public also can refer to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Handbook, which contains information on the types of Covid-19 vaccine used by the government, the facilities provided to store the vaccines, religious views on the vaccination and immunisation guidelines, among others.

The handbook was launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today.

Dr Rohaizat also stressed that the Covid-19 vaccine will not cause long-term harmful side effects on people’s health.

“So far, the study by other countries has shown that the vaccine is safe. As far as we know, The United States, United Kingdom and Singapore are ahead of us (in implementing the immunisation programme), so Malaysia will able to learn and review their performance, the shortfall and also the achievement,” he said. – Bernama