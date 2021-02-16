DidikTV can help solve PdPR issues — PIBGN

KUALA LUMPUR: The introduction of TV Pendidikan’s special channel known as DidikTV KPM, will to some extent help solve the problems faced in the implementation of home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) classes.

National Parents-Teacher Associations Consultative Council (PIBGN) president Associate Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ali Hassan said that this included the issue of devices and internet access faced by students, especially in rural areas.

“Although it is a bit slow to implement and should have been done earlier, but in the end it will benefit the people as assistance to PdPR and education as a whole.

“The plan for the Prime Minister to officially launch the channel on the first day of its broadcast also shows a sign that the country is very concerned about education,” he said in a live video call on the ‘Buletin Bernama’, on Bernama TV here yesterday.

He said that with DidikTV KPM, quality education can be achieved by all citizens in this country, without the occurrence of dropouts, especially those living in rural and remote areas.

However, he said that the use of educational television channels as a support medium of learning should not be implemented only when the country is facing a pandemic, but should continue for the long term, similar to foreign countries.

“Once the Covid-19 pandemic has passed, we can make the best use of DidikTV KPM, similar to educational TV channels in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Japan and Korea. We should emulate them and take advantage of it as much as possible,” he said.

At the same time, Mohamad Ali also suggested that the government, through the Ministry of Education, to review the relevance of DidikTV KPM to be broadcast until late at night.

“Why is it necessary to broadcast until midnight? I think the children need to rest … it should be until 10 pm and it is enough.

“At the same time, scheduling needs to be refined and duplication should be avoided by taking into account the problems faced by families with many children who need to study, so it should be taken into account in the timetable,” he said.

DidikTV KPM, which will commence on Feb 17, can be viewed through channel 107 on MYTV, 147 on ASTRO and ntv7 on TV UNIFI, from 7 am to midnight daily. — Bernama