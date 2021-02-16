EMCO: Kampung Sebako residents commended for their high level of cooperation with authorities

LUNDU (Feb 16): The residents in Kampung Sebako 1 and 2, who are currently placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) were commended for their high level of cooperation with the authorities.

Ministry of Local Government and Housing (MLGH)’s senior principal assistant secretary Billy Sujang said the residents in these two villages showed their commitment by staying at home and practising high level of hygiene to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

Kampung Sebako 1 and 2 are under EMCO from Feb 6 to 19, following increase in number of positive Covid-19 cases in Lundu district inluding those under the Pasai Cluster.

“We would like to thank the ‘kampung’ folk for the cooperation given by strongly adhering to the order of the EMCO. Nobody lingered around or visited each other’s house even their next door neighbour, siblings, family members or relatives.

“They did the best thing by staying at home, and adapted to the new norms such as regularly sanitising their hands. Hopefully, there will be no more new infection detected, and the swab tests of samples collected will return negative,” he said today.

Billy, who is also section head of MLGH’s public health, environment and enforcement, said he is monitoring the EMCO at Kampung Sebako on behalf of Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

He is also a native of Sebako, which is the home of the Bidayuhs from the Salako group.

“For the record, a total of 519 swab samples were taken from Sebako 1 and 2 yesterday for Covid-19 RT-PCR test. The result will be out within three to four days.

“All or 100 percent of those swabbed earlier for the first test, returned for second test. This is very good commitment shown by them,” he said.

He also explained the 519 samples represent the people currently living in the two villages, as the numbers excluded those who are working and living elsewhere and those who are already tested positive earlier and treated at the hospital.

On behalf of SDMC, he thanked the Penghulu, the village chiefs and volunteers who are assisting the medical frontliners during the EMCO there.

He said medical frontliners not only conducted swabbing at the main operations centre in Sebako 2 community hall, but their mobile teams also performed swabbing from house to house for the elderly and disabled persons.

He also expressed his appreciation to the medical frontliners involved, since many of them came using their own transport from Kuching and made their effort to go to these villages.

“I appreciate everybody’s hard work especially those from Ministry of Health (MOH). They came from health clinics in Kota Sentosa, Tanah Puteh and Petra Jaya, and even the Kuching divisional office. They are helping the Lundu district health office during the EMCO at these villages,” he said.

Billy added he also travelled from Kuching to Sebako almost daily not just to monitor the EMCO, but also to make sure the affected village folks get enough food supply during the two weeks.

“I thank Social Welfare Department for their food kit distributions. Various organisations and individuals have also come out and contributed food supplies to these villages,” he said.