Hadi Awang in stable condition

KUALA TERENGGANU (Feb 16): PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, who was reported to have shortness of breath last night, is in stable condition and needs a rest.

This was confirmed by his son, Batu Buruk Assemblyman Muhammad Khalil, on his Facebook page.

“I had just spoken to my father. His condition is stable and he needs rest. He must have been very tired due to his hectic schedule.

“Please pray for him that he remains healthy to serve the ummah,” he said.

Earlier, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, on his Facebook page, stated that Abdul Hadi was admitted to Putrajaya Hospital last night after he was reported to have short of breath and then transferred to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for further treatment. – Bernama