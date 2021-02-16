Ismail Sabri: MCO to continue in KL, Selangor, Penang and Johor till March 4

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): The current movement control order (MCO) that was to end this Thursday has been extended another two weeks until March 4 for Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor and Penang, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

He added that all other states, except for Perlis and Sarawak, will be placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) after February 18.

Sarawak is the only state under CMCO currently. It started on February 15 and was scheduled to end on March 1, when the rest of the country was placed under restrictions that banned inter-state and inter-district travel.

Perlis is the only state that will observe the standard operating procedures under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) phase after February 18, Ismail Sabri said, as the number of Covid-19 cases there has dwindled to manageable levels.

“Even though the total cases and cases from interstate crossing have shown an overall decrease now with the recent MCO implementation, cases are still high for certain states like Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Penang.

“Therefore in our National Security Council meeting today, we concluded that we will continue with MCO in these states,” the defence minister said in a virtual press conference.

The extension of these new restriction conditions nationwide is set to start on February 19 and end on March 4, except for Sarawak. – Malay Mail

