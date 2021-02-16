KPJ Hospital says it’s still Covid-free

KOTA KINABALU: KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital would like to assure all its valued patients, visitors and customers that the hospital remains Covid-free, to date.

“In line with this, please be advised that we are not the medical centre included in the Kluster Lorong Bersatu Damai, as reported in the media.

“In addition, we wish to inform that the individual identified as being Covid-positive on February 8, 2021 was also not from KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital,” the management of KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital said in a statement today.

It said KPJ Sabah has taken all the precautionary and hygiene measures hospital-wide to minimise any health risks arising from the pandemic.

“Our frontliners are provided with the necessary personal protection equipment (PPE) and the hospital strictly adheres to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) with the establishment of one Point of Entry screening and completion of self-declaration form by all patients and employees in ensuring a safe environment for all.”

The hospital’s management, consultants and staff remain vigilant in the fight against Covid-19.

“Your health is our utmost priority. Please do not hesitate to contact us at 088-322 000 should you have any inquiries. Because at KPJ Sabah, we care for life.”