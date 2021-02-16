MCW to monitor court case involving assault of man at Niah plantation

Malaysian Corruption Watch (MCW) will be monitoring closely the court case involving the alleged assault of a man believed to be having a mental issue at the entrance of an oil palm plantation in Niah, Miri earlier this month.

The Miri High Court will be hearing the case on Feb 22 with MCW set to report on the case to several interest groups, MCW state representative Peter John Jaban said yesterday. The alleged assault on the 22-year-old local took place on Feb 7.

“We (MCW) will come over to court to conduct a watch over the case to monitor how access to justice is protecting the people of the Borneo states. Atama Katam, a human rights activist from Sabah, will bring up the issue at the United Nations (UN) meeting next month.

“I think it’s crucial that we take a look at this case where I’ll prepare a high-level report to be submitted to international human rights groups among the interested international community,” he said.

He added the groups MCW will be sending its report to are International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self Determination and Liberation; United Nations Human Rights Council; Asia Indigenous Peoples’ Pact; Dayak International Organisation; Sarawak Dayak Iban Association; Suara Rakyat Malaysia; and Malaysian Human Rights Commission.

Peter, who is also a human rights activist, called on the police to clarify the immigration and employment status of the group of men who allegedly attacked the victim, as seen in a video clip which went viral on social media.

“What concerns us most also is whether these attackers are non-Sarawakians or illegal immigrants working in the state legally and, if so, what action will be taken against their employer to prevent this from happening again.

“This is exactly what Sarawak’s immigration autonomy is designed to work against – the disruption of our harmony by outside influences – and not, as it is more commonly used, to prevent opposition politicians from campaigning here,” he said.