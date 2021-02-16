Minister praises homegrown musician for undertaking ‘Road To Our Heritage’ project

KUCHING: Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has commended Alena Murang for her planned undertaking of a musical project known as ‘Road To Our Heritage (ROTH)’.

It is stated that Alena – Sarawak’s very own musical talent from the Kelabit community – would run the project together with her friends from ‘Estranged’ and ‘Stonebay’ bands.

“I understand that this project is the first of its kind undertaken by Alena and her friends from Sarawak and Sabah, which would involve three music albums and a television documentary series set to be aired on RTM soon,” said Abdul Karim in a press statement yesterday.

“I must commend Alena as she has, once again, made Sarawak proud for playing her part in promoting the native-traditional music craftsmen from both of the East Malaysian states.”

The production process is to include 14 shoots and also a road trip covering a distance of 1,000km.

“Among the interesting features of this project would be the in-depth interviews with our very own music craftsmen, who would lead us to the discovery of the local traditional cultures as well as show the people the scenic places found in Sarawak,” said Abdul Karim.

Alena’s collaboration with ROTH project research partner, Dr Nadia Widyawati Madzhi from the Faculty of Music of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), would ensure proper documentation of the history of local traditional musical instruments and their producers, for future educational references and archive collection.

In this respect, Abdul Karim praised Alena and her friends for using the digital platforms in finding the solutions towards expanding their horizons and sending the messages across to the communities.

“Their efforts focus on the need to preserve as well to promote native traditional music, including the wonderful craftsmen who are helping us conserve such intangible heritage,” he added.

The minister also said Alena and her friends had shown everyone that the Covid-19 pandemic should not be seen as a stumbling block for talented local musicians in continuing their creative passion under the new norms.

“This is because there is the necessity for everyone to create the unique ecosystem that can contribute to the growth of our homegrown talents in music,” said Abdul Karim.