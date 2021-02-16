PM launches Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme guidebook, website

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): The official website and guidebook for the National Immunisation Programme (NIP) was launched today by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The launch comes ahead of the arrival of the first Covid-19 vaccines in the country on February 21 and its deployment on February 26.

“The website can be found on www.vaksincovid.gov.my where the NIP guidebook can be downloaded,” said Muhyiddin during a live telecast of the launch.

“Once everyone has been protected and the NIP programmes are successfully implemented, will we start feeling its positive impact, God willing.”

The website is under the purview of the Covid-19 Vaccine Supplies Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), which is jointly helmed by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

A visit to the website showed videos with messages of encouragement from retired bowler Shalin Zulkifli and national swimming champion Welson Sim on the virtues of taking the vaccine

The guidebook is 26 pages with information such as the timeline for the roll out of vaccines, the impact these will have, the different types of vaccines, and how the public can register to be vaccinated. – Malay Mail