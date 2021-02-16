PM to launch Handbook on National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme today

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will launch the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Handbook, which contains information on the largest ever vaccination programme ever implemented in the country, today.

The event, scheduled to start at 9.30 am, will be broadcast live on Radio Televisyen Malaysia and several other local television stations.

The public can also access the handbook through a website that will be launched simultaneously.

The handbook contains information on the types of Covid-19 vaccine used by the government, the facilities provided to store the vaccines, religious views on the vaccination and immunisation guidelines, among others.

According to an infographic by the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV), the immunisation plan encompasses four main components, namely vaccine supply, vaccination phase target group, location and method of implementation, as well as the workforce involved in the implementation of the immunisation programme.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will roll-out in three phases starting at the end of this month, targeting 80 per cent of the country’s population, or 26.5 million recipients who will be inoculated for free.

Registration for the Covid-19 vaccination to members of the public is expected to kick off in March and will be on a volunteer basis. – Bernama