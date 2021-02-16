PM to launch MyDigital – Digital Economy Blueprint on Friday

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is set to launch MyDigital — the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint this Friday, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

MyDigital is a new and comprehensive approach to existing information and digital technology initiatives, including the Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC); designed to become the foundation for the country’s transformation into a regional digital pulse by 2030.

To this end, Mustapa said the government has formed the Digital Economy Council to establish the policies, as well as the implementation and the monitoring of the strategies and initiatives for Malaysia’s digital economy, adding that the council is chaired by the prime minister.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Mustapa said the council will be the sole entity which will take over all existing digital and technology-related committees to facilitate coordination and avoid duplication of tasks.

The council held its first meeting in November last year, and its second meeting will be held in March, he said, adding that the council will subsequently be holding its meeting once every three months.

The council is driven by six clusters, namely Economy, Society, Emerging Technology, Digital Talent, Digital Infrastructure and Data and Government, he said. — Bernama