PRS Youth wings lodge police report against social media user

KAPIT: A police report against a social media user for false accusation against the GPS state government and Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing has been filed by PRS Pelagus and PRS Baleh Youth wings at the police station here.

Leading the Youth members to lodge the police report yesterday was political secretary to the chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai, who is also the Youth chief of PRS Baleh.

Kudi, in his report, said Moses Tuba in his post ‘Dayak and Current Politics’ attempted to slander and damage the reputation of the state government and Masing by his negative remarks on the latter’s comments on Covid-19 vaccination.

The report stated that the post was an irresponsible act to spread false accusation that Covid-19 vaccination will destroy the Dayaks residing in the rural areas.

“The social media post is full of lies and an attempt to damage the reputation of the GPS state government especially Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

“This is dangerous as it may cause fear and hatred among the rural Dayak community against the government. Abuse of social media to spread false accusation is a serious

offence and must be dealt with severely.

“I lodged the police report so that serious action can be taken against the individual who acted irresponsibly,” added Kudi.