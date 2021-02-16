Sabah on right track as main gateway for BIMP-EAGA trade

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has great potential as the main gateway for trade, focusing mostly on the larger Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines – East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) region.

And, this is made possible with the on-going expansion of the Sepanggar Bay Container Port, a project approved by the previous government in 2016, costing RM1.03 billion.

Disclosing his satisfaction over the project, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the existing on-going port services and businesses offered would also help bounce the state’s economy.

“I am also satisfied that the on-going expansion project under the SEDIA (Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority), funded by the Federal Government and expected to be completed in 2024, meets the regional attention given to green and sustainability concerns,” he said, after visiting the port on Monday.

Ongkili also acknowledges the efforts by Sabah Port Sdn Bhd (SPSB) and its strategic role in strengthening the industry.

SPSB has spent close to RM1 billion to upgrade port facilities and equipment since the takeover and has done impressive job as an industry leader, creating more economic growth and job opportunities for locals in Sabah.

Ongkili, meanwhile, added that together with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs) Datuk Sri Mustapa Mohamed, they jointly oversee SEDIA, a Sabah state corridor agency fully funded by the federal government.

During the visit, he was briefed by SPSB managing director Datuk Ng Kiat Min and SEDIA vice president Dr Chong Vun Leong on its current operations and status.

Ongkili affirms commitment to support Sabah Ports initiative in positioning the Sepanggar Bay Container Port as a regional transshipment hub to serve as the main gateway on the larger BIMP-EAGA, Intra Asia as well as fast growing markets in China, Korea and Japan.