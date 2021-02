KUCHING (Feb 16): Taman Univista in Kota Samarahan and Kampung Sungai Maong here have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) lockdown from 12.01pm tonight until midnight on March 2, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

“SDMC has assessed the risks as the number of positive cases in Kuching and Samarahan districts have risen and have decided to enforce the EMCO,” it said in a statement.

MORE TO COME