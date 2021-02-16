Six new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak today, total active clusters at 21

KUCHING (Feb 16): The state Health Department declared six new Covid-19 clusters today, bringing the total number of active clusters in Sarawak to 21, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The new clusters are the Geronggang Cluster, Sibu; Mas Merah Cluster, Sibu; Univista Cluster, Samarahan; Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster, Kuching; Gelong Cluster, Kapit; and Kidurong Dua Cluster, Bintulu.

The largest of the new clusters is the Univista Cluster in Samarahan involving three localities, namely, Kampung Muara Tuang, Taman Univista and Taman Samarax.

The index case has been identified as a 33-year-old satay hawker who was detected through contact tracing on Feb 6.

There are so far 45 cases in the cluster.

The Geronggang Cluster in Sibu involves a nursing home for the elderly at Jalan Geronggang.

The index case was identified as a 77-year-old man who is a resident there who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Feb 10 through a screening.

“It is possible that the index case was infected from the community while receiving treatment at a medical centre in Sibu.

“Following contact tracing and active case detection (ACD) at the nursing home, 40 new positive cases were detected. Two new cases were also reported today. As of Feb 16 at noon, a total of 41 individuals were screened where all tested positive including the index case,” SDMC said.

The cluster also recorded one death, a 73-year-old female resident of the nursing home. However, the cause of death is pending post-mortem.

The remainder of the 40 cases have been admitted to Sibu Hospital and are currently receiving further treatment.

The Sungai Maong Cluster in Kuching involves residents of Kampung Sungai Maong.

“The index case for the cluster has been identified as a 38-year-old woman working as a security guard at the Sarawak General Hospital and was detected through an individual health screening at a health clinic in Kuching on Feb 11.

“Contact tracing of the index case found 17 more positive cases from the cluster,” said the committee, noting that there were currently 18 cases in the cluster.

The Gelong Cluster in Kapit involves the community of Taman Sri Gelong, Jalan Selirik in the Kapit district.

The index case for the cluster has been identified as a 47-year-old man who had been detected through a screening at a health clinic on Feb 13.

“The index case had attended his father’s funeral from Jan 30 to Jan 2, which had also been attended by close family members. Through contact tracing and social contact tracing of the index case, 13 other individuals were found to be positive with Covid-19,” said SDMC.

There are currently 14 cases in the cluster, and all have been admitted to the Kapit Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) for further treatment.

The Kidurong Dua Cluster in Bintulu is a community and workplace cluster involving a primary school in Kidurong, Bintulu.

The index case has been identified as a 36-year-old woman who was detected through an individual health screening on Feb 9.

She was also identified as a student management assistant at the school.

11 new cases had been identified through contact tracing and five new cases were reported today.

The cluster currently has 12 cases and all patients have been admitted to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment.

The Mas Merah Cluster in Sibu is also linked to a nursing home for the elderly at Jalan Teng Chin Hua in Sungai Merah, Sibu.

The index case for the cluster has been identified as a woman working at the nursing home.

She was identified through contact tracing of a positive case on Feb 13.

Contact tracing of the index case on all residents and workers found nine new positive cases.

The cluster currently has 10 cases and all have been admitted to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

In addition to the six new clusters announced today, the other 15 active clusters in the state are the Pasai Cluster, Sibu; Nanga Lijan Cluster, Julau; Seruas Cluster, Beluru; Sebangkoi Cluster, Sri Aman; Jun Heng Cluster, Bintulu; Bintang Daily Cluster, Meradong; Jalan Pengiran Cluster, Matu; Tabong Cluster, Bau; Indah Riang Cluster, Kuching; Bedayan Cluster, Serian; Rakut Cluster, Miri; Bukit Sekubong Cluster; Sebauh; Jelita Cluster, Miri; Bah Sayap Cluster, Miri; and Stutong Cluster, Kuching.

There is also the Pasai Covid-19 sub-cluster Tangap in Subis, Miri.

The Pasai Cluster in Sibu remains the largest active cluster in the state, with nine new cases today bringing the total number of cases to 2,585.

No new cases were recorded for the Tangap sub-cluster, making the total number of cases remain at 101.

The Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau recorded four new cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 53.

The Seruas Cluster in Beluru recorded one new case today, bringing the total number of cases to 79.

The remaining 12 clusters did not record any new cases today.

The State Health Department also declared the end of the Keranji Tabuan Cluster in Kuching after no new cases were detected in a period of 28 days from the date of the last case detected.

The cluster had been declared on Jan 7 and a total of 181 individuals had been screened where 15 or 8.29 per cent of cases were found positive including the index case.

All 15 patients have been discharged and allowed to return home. No deaths were reported from the cluster.