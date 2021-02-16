UMS conferred two public sector innovation awards

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) was conferred two awards in the category of Finance and Education during the Public Sector Innovation Award ceremony held at the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS) here.

UMS Treasury Department through its team, Momentum, captured the attention of juries with their innovation in setting up an online payment system which won them the Innovation Award for Finance under the federal category.

The university also received the Innovation Award for Education under federal category through its PPST STEM Warrior team under the Preparatory Centre for Science and Technology (PPST) which demonstrated their innovation in cultivating interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) among school students using problem-based learning.

UMS’ victory was broadcast live on the Sabah government official YouTube channel and Zoom application.

The results were also witnessed by UMS representatives for both categories, who received RM3,000 cash prize and a trophy each.

The event, jointly organized by the Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Office and Malaysian Administrative Modernization and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) Sabah, received 163 entries for the eight awards under state and federal categories, as well as three special awards namely the State Federal Secretary’s Award, State Secretary’s Award and Chief Minister’s Award.

The ceremony was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong, State Federal Secretary Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor and State Public Service Department director Datuk Datu Rosmadi Datu Sulai.