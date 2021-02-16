Unifor presents cheques for over RM1.6 million to three churches

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas presented a cheque for RM1.5 million to the committee of Bethel Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Church in Sibu yesterday.

Meant for the construction of the new BEM church, the fund from Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) was received by Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi on behalf of the church committee.

The simple ceremony was witnessed by political secretary to Nanta, Lidam Assan.

For the record, Uggah is the minister-in-charge of Unifor.

Last week, Uggah also presented a Unifor cheque for RM40,000 to the St Augustine Church in Kampong Tebedu, meant for the renovation and repair works on the building.

He also presented another cheque for RM70,000 to St John’s Church in Kampung Taee, Serian, meant for the installation of air-conditioning units at the church block. Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Datuk Amar Micheal Manyin received the cheques on behalf of the two churches.