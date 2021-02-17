30 Warisan branch heads quit to join Bersatu

SEMPORNA: Thirty branch heads from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) here have quit the party to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Kampung Bangau-Bangau Panglima Atani Warisan branch chief, Noorasmah Omar said the Warisan leadership had failed to keep its promises to the people, for example, in setting up a settlement for victims of the Kampung Bangau-Bangau fire in 2015.

“Every time there was an election, our votes were sought but after getting the votes, the promise has not been fulfilled. For six years the fire victims have been living in poor conditions in transit homes,” she told reporters.

Noorasmah, 57, was among the 30 from Mukim Simunul and Bangau-Bangau who submitted membership forms to join Bersatu to the party’s Semporna division chief, Mohd Daud Tampokong at a ceremony here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sri Aman Warisan branch chief, Abdul Jal Jayari, 48, has also left the party. He said he was disappointed because the policies raised in the last election campaign were not executed, among others, relating to the settlement of the coastal population in Simunul.

Yesterday, Semporna division Parti Cinta Sabah deputy head, Mad Jalis Lais, who was the party’s candidate for the Senallang seat in the last state election, also applied to join Bersatu.

Mohd Daud welcomed more new members to Bersatu. Since 2018, more than 20,000 members have been recorded in Semporna. — Bernama