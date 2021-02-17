605 locations as vaccination centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MoH) has identified 605 locations to be used as vaccination centres for the Covid-19 immunisation programme which is scheduled to kick off at the end of this month.

According to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Handbook published by the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), temporary vaccine centres such as stadiums, convention centres, public halls, universities and suitable facilities would also be opened as needed and the locations will be updated from time to time.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive in Malaysia on Sunday while the implementation of the immunisation programme will be carried out in stages starting Feb 26.

At the same time, 54 locations will be turned into Vaccine Storage Centres.

“The vaccine delivery and storage process at these locations involves integrated operations by various agencies such as the MoH, Armed Forces and other security forces.

“To date, the MOH has successfully conducted the vaccine dry run at the Belaga Health Clinic in interior Sarawak and Bintulu Hospital on Jan 29-30 as detailed preparation before the immunisation process begins,” according to the handbook.

Meanwhile, it said the vaccine will only cause mild and temporary side effects including pain and swelling at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, joint pain and fever.

The handbook added that the monitoring for adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) will be implemented through ‘enhanced surveillance’ whereby the vaccine recipients will be given scheduled notifications and reminders via the MySejahtera application to report any problems.

The AEFI report can also be lodged by health personnel via the existing system and serious cases will be investigated carefully. For this purpose, a special expert committee has been set up to evaluate the cases and safety issues regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will be implemented in an integrated manner involving personnel from the MOH; Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry; security forces and private sectors, as well as volunteers.

Meanwhile, volunteers registration and information on the immunisation programme can be obtained from the special website at www.vaksincovid.gov.my.

To help the community understand the details of the programme, advocacy and support services will be conducted by various quarters including the local authority.

In this regard, the local authority plays a role in building the local community’s confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, besides assisting logistics matters at the mobile vaccine centre according to the needs of the community. —Bernama