94 new cases, four deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases dropped to two digit again today at 94, bringing the total to 51,655.

No new cluster was reported.

However, Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the State recorded four Covid-19 deaths today – two in Sandakan and one each in Tawau and Telupid.

He said Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of new cases with 18, followed by Lahad Datu (13), Penampang (10) and Kota Marudu (10).

He said Beluran had been reclassified from red zone to orange zone, Sipitang from orange zone to yellow zone, whereas Tenom from yellow zone to orange zone.

Of the 94 new cases, Masidi said 55 cases (58.5%) were detected through close contact screening, 14 cases (14.9%) from symptomatic screening, 17 cases (18.1%) from existing clusters, three cases (3.2%) from screening prior to treatment or admission to ward, one (1.1%) from work screening and four cases (4.2%) from other categories.

As of today, he said 934 patients were still undergoing treatment, including 369 in hospitals, 563 in public Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) and two in temporary detention centre or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units is 58 and 15 require ventilator.”

He added that 404 Covid-19 patients had recovered today, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 50,106.

On another note, Masidi, who is the Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said nine arrests were made and 71 compounds issued to offenders at roadblocks for flouting Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) today.

He said the marine police and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) also carried out enforcement on the SOPs involving 175 inspections in the east coast and 40 inspections off Kota Kinabalu and Labuan waters.

“Today, one arrest was made under the Customs Act 1967.”

Meanwhile, he said the State Government had distributed 65,396 food baskets to the affected groups to date.