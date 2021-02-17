Awang Tengah: More funds necessary for Sarawak to conduct mapping works under 12th M’sian Plan

KUCHING (Feb 17): Sarawak needs more funds from the federal government for mapping works in the state under the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP), said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He raised this matter when speaking at the inaugural National Minerals Council meeting, which was held online and chaired by Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Azmin Ali yesterday (Feb 16).

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources was representing Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the meeting.

In a statement issued by his office today, Awang Tengah explained that more mapping work is needed to facilitate mineral and mining management and also to enhance the regulation of mining activities in Sarawak.

He had also during the meeting requested for incentives to be considered for industry players and mining development at the ‘midstream’ and ‘downstream’ levels to spur more investment in order to maximize state revenue collection.

He also emphasised the importance of Sarawak’s position, which has its own policies and legal procedures through ‘Minerals Ordinance, 2004’ and ‘Minerals Regulations, 2012’ to regulate mining activities.

These regulations, he added, are important in order to come up with reinforced and comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) to address matters relating to the sale of rocks and minerals outside of Sarawak.

Meanwhile, the meeting, which was held virtually was also attended by chief ministers and menteri besars from throughout the country.

Joining Awang Tengah at the meeting in Kuching were Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources Datu Zaidi Mahdi and Director of the Sarawak Land & Survey Department Abdullah Julaihi.