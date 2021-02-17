‘Aye’ for vaccination but more information needed

BINTULU: The people need to be constantly educated on the importance of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The handbook on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday and can be downloaded at https://www.vaksincovid.gov.my.

Nevertheless, a much clearer standard operating procedure (SOP) must be drafted before the first phase of Covid-19 immunisation in Sarawak begins on Feb 27, said Sarawak Chamber of Bumiputera Entrepreneurs (DUBS) vice president and Bintulu branch chairman Datuk Abdul Kadier Sahib.

He said those coming for vaccination should be given the information on body reactions upon getting the vaccination to avoid panic among the people.

“Information should also be given on whether the norm we have been following such as social distancing, wearing of mask, avoiding crowded places and others should still be the norm after a person gets his first vaccination,” he said.

Abdul Kadir said graphic books in Bahasa Melayu, English, Iban and Mandarin languages on Covid-19 vaccination and its side effects should be distributed to those who come for vaccination.

“It can also carry a simple message explaining why our people should go for vaccination and the norm after vaccination.

“We are concerned that some people might have the opinion that after vaccination they don’t have to wear face mask as they think they are immune to Covid-19,” he said when asked on the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Sarawak.

Abdul Kadir also hoped the vaccinations would be completed earlier than the target date.

According to Sarawak Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing, over 40,000 frontliners comprising medical, police and army personnel would be vaccinated under first phase at 56 vaccination centres in the state.

He said over 2.2 million of Sarawakians aged 18 and above are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Other members of the public also expressed their excitement and looked forward to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

A retired civil servant, Datu Mohidin Ishak, 68, said it was about time that the people should be vaccinated to protect them from the virus.

“We do not want to hear the daily briefing on how many cases and deaths anymore,” he said.

He believed that with the vaccination, the people would at least be able to go back to normal life, maybe not exactly like before but much better.

“We should not have extensions on lockdowns as it is a burden to the people and the economy of the country and the state.

“After all, the vaccines have been proven to be safe and can stop the infection. Thus, do the vaccination without delay especially on the frontliners and the senior citizens,” said Mohidin.

A retired educator Ali Sabri Saber Ali Khan, 63, said who gets the vaccine first is not a major issue, as what is more important is enough vaccines for all the people in the country, whether Malaysians or foreigners working in the country.

“So, while we are waiting for our turn to get the vaccine, our top priority will remain the same, which is to strictly adhere to the SOP.

“Even after we are fully vaccinated, we must remember that prevention is better than cure and this will remain relevant at all times,” he said.

Ali Sabri reminded the people to never let their guard down even after getting the vaccination.

While for Frances Sherry Lia, 35, she is also looking forward for the vaccination, to make sure everyone is protected from Covid-19.

“However, the State Health Department must continue to disseminate facts and the advantages of the vaccine to all Sarawakians.

“It is very important to make sure the correct information regarding the vaccine reach the people in order to create confidence among the people, and to avoid misunderstanding,” she said.

In addition to that, she said the immunisation is not a licence to live life just like before.

Even after the vaccination exercises have been carried out, Frances said everyone should maintain a new way of life, improve cleanliness in their neighbourhood and longhouses and take part in reconciliation with Mother Nature.

Meanwhile, Morni Ismail, 37, agreed that the first phase of vaccination should go to the frontliners.

But he said consideration should also be given to those working in essential sectors such as oil and gas industry, port activities, electricity supply and water supply.

Morni also hoped the state government has a strategic plan of vaccination to ensure it benefits all Sarawakians.

“I hope the Covid-19 vaccine can protect us all so that we can return to normal life,” he said.

Mohamad Bahrem Satem, 49, said the people have been waiting for the vaccine and after a year of Covid-19 pandemic, the people can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

“This is an opportunity not to be missed, all of us want a healthy life and now we have the vaccine which has been proven safe and effective by the experts worldwide,” he said.

Bahrem said people should get the vaccine to boost their immunity level against the virus and get back their normal

life.

“But it has been our new norm to have a better personal healthcare and enjoying healthy lifestyle during the pandemic,” he added.

The vaccination programme indicates the seriousness and concern of the Sarawak government in combating Covid-19, said 43-year-old Muammar Quadaffi Abd Razak.

“It is important to give vaccination to the frontliners for phase one followed by the elderly and those at high risk. May Sarawak succeed in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.