Covid-19: 200 new cases in Sarawak, 3 deaths today as fatalities climb to 65

KUCHING (Feb 17): Sarawak recorded another three Covid-19 fatalities today as well as 200 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said each death was recorded in Kuching, Bintulu and Sibu, respectively.

“The state’s death toll from Covid-19 has now increased to 65,” it said in a statement.

Of the new positive cases, it said Sibu continued to record the highest number of cases 102 while Kapit recorded a total of 53 cases.

“Other cases were also recorded in Kuching (16), Bintulu (13), Dalat (7), Miri (3), Lundu (3), Samarahan (1), Beluru (1) and Belaga (1).

“The total number of positive cases in the state has now increased 7,225,” it said.

The index case has a history of visiting a high-risk area of Covid-19 infection in Sibu District. As a result of further investigation, an additional 14 cases were detected among the residents in the same longhouse.

As of 12pm on February 17, a total of 46 individuals have been screened, where 15 were found to be Covid-19 positive including the index case and 28 were tested negative. Three individuals are still awaiting laboratory results.

All 15 cases have been admitted to Kapit Quarantine And Treatment Centre (PKRC) for the purpose of isolation and further treatment. No death is reported in this cluster.

With the emergence of Jan Yong Cluster, the total number of active infection clusters in the state is now 22.

Also in Kapit, Gelong Cluster recorded the highest increase for the day, with 35 new cases, which brought the total positive in this cluster to 49. A total of 86 individuals have been screened where 37 are still waiting for laboratory results.

Meanwhile, Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster in Kuching had an addition of 12 new cases, bringing the total positive to 30 cases. A total of 50 individuals have been screened where five were tested negative and 15 are still awaiting laboratory results.

Pasai Cluster in Sibu remains the largest active cluster in the state. It recorded 11 new cases, bringing the total to 2,596. A total of 33,500 individuals have been screened, of which 30,600 were tested negative and 304 are still awaiting laboratory results.

Rakut Cluster in Miri recorded six new cases, bringing the total to 179 cases. A total of 750 individuals were screened, of which 536 were tested negative and 35 are still awaiting laboratory results.

Univista Cluster in Samarahan recorded one new case, bringing the total to 46 cases. A total of 184 individuals have been screened of which 110 were negative and 28 are still awaiting laboratory results.

The other 16 clusters and one sub-cluster in the state did not have any new cases for the day.