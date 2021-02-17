Dr Annuar: Viral list of equipment part of Sibu Hospital’s annual asset request

SIBU (Feb 17): Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee has clarified that the list of equipment required by Sibu Hospital that went viral on social media was actually part of the hospital’s annual request for assets and not solely for its fight against Covid-19.

Therefore, the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing urged the public to ignore the list and not be duped into making any form of donation.

“I have sought clarification with Sibu Hospital on this matter and was told that the list is an internal document which was put up to the State Health Department for acquisition of assets.

“The items on the list are part of the Hospital’s annual request for assets, and not solely meant for Covid-19 as claimed in the viral message,” Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, explained.

He pointed out that the list was not meant in any way, to solicit public donations for the items.

The Assistant Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research believed the mischievous act in circulating the internal document was the work of irresponsible quarters who were out to discredit the good work of the authorities.

“We believe that this irresponsible act was carried out to tarnish the image of the Sibu Hospital, as well as hamper the efforts of the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee which has been exceptionally supportive towards our efforts to combat Covid-19.

“It is very disheartening that certain parties have resorted to such measures by circulating the list, and we urge members of the public to ignore the list and not be duped into making any form of donation,” the Nangka assemblyman advised.

Towards this end, he called for a concerted effort to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Everyone has a responsibility to help curb the spread of Covid-19 and circulating unfounded information on social media certainly does not help to improve the situation.

“Any irresponsible action will create more confusion among members of the public. Please stop such irresponsible act and join hands to break the chains of Covid-19 infection,” Dr Annuar urged.