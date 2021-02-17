Five methods to sign up for Covid-19 vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR: The government provides five online and manual registration methods for the public to get the Covid-19 vaccination.

According to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Handbook published by the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), two online methods are through the MySejahtera application and the special website at www.vaksinCovid.gov.my.

There are three methods for manual registration, namely by contacting the hotline (will be informed later), visiting the public and private health clinics, or through outreach programmes for residents in rural and remote areas.

“Appointment information such as the date and place of vaccination will be informed through the MySejahtera application, phone calls or SMS, “ according to the handbook.

The handbook also explained that the vaccination process for those who register online or manually is the same, which includes 18 steps.

However, for individuals receiving a single dose vaccine, the steps end at Step 9 and the Digital Covid-19 Vaccine Immunisation Certificate will be given.

The following is the Covid-19 vaccination process:

Step 1: Online registration (MySejahtera and www.vaksinCovid.gov.my) or manual registration (hotline, health clinics and outreach programme)

Step 2: Accept appointment date

Step 3: Come to the vaccination centre (PPV)

Step 4: Temperature and symptoms screening

Step 5: Register QR code and identity check

Step 6: Consultation and fill out permission form

Step 7: Receive jab and confirm vaccine acceptance (First dose)

Step 8: Observation for 30 minutes after injection

Step 9: Receive vaccine card and certificate (for single dose vaccine recipients)

Step 10: Monitoring for adverse events following immunisation (AEFI)

Step 11: Accept appointment date (second dose)

Step 12: Come to the PPV

Step 13: Temperature and symptoms screening

Step 14: Register QR code and identity check

Step 15: Receive jab and confirm vaccine acceptance (Second dose)

Step 16: Observation for 30 minutes after injection

Step 17: Receive digital certificate and update vaccine card (for manual registration)

Step 18: Personal health monitoring for any side effects

Individuals experiencing side effects can lodge report at the nearest health facility or via MySejahtera application or the ConSERF NPRA report portal at www.npra.gov.my.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, Malaysia has access to 66.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility and early purchases from five coronavirus vaccine manufacturers.

The vaccine supply from the five manufacturers will be accepted by Malaysia in stages starting this month.

The two-dose vaccine includes vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac Life Sciences Co Ltd (Sinovac) and CanSinoBIO, while the single-dose vaccine is from Sputnik V. — Bernama