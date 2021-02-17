Inanam Mall to open in April

KOTA KINABALU: Inanam folks will soon be able to enjoy shopping at a new mall in their neighbourhood.

Spanning 80,000 square feet of retail space, Inanam Mall has 170 units of shopping lots from basement to the second floor.

The mall, which is the first in Inanam, is developed by Upyield Progress Sdn Bhd in 2016 and obtained occupancy certificate (OC) in July last year.

The company’s manager, Tan Chien Hing, said the mall has yet to open its doors to the public due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We plan to open the mall in April this year but we have not fixed a date yet.

“Hopefully the pandemic will improve during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).”

To date, she said around 30 to 40 percent of the units have been leased out.

Inanam Mall offers retail outlets, food and beverage and a grocer all under one roof.

Tan added that the mall provided 300 parking spaces from the third to fifth floor, whereas the sixth to 17th floor would be a four-star hotel with more than 200 rooms, swimming pool, gymnasium and other facilities.

She said Inanam mall is the first shopping complex in the neighbourhood.

“The mall is targeted at residents living in Kolombong, Inanam, Telipok and Menggatal areas.

“Once the mall is open, the residents here will not have to travel to shopping malls located downtown,” she said.