Local artists urge govt to allow them to return to stage

KOTA KINABALU: The local entertainment singing artists here urge the government to allow them to return to the stage during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

Kota Kinabalu-based entertainment agent Datuk James Wong said the consideration will in many ways help our local talents to have a breathing space.

“Many if not all our musicians, singers performing at various outlets in the bustling city and nearby areas have lost their jobs due to the Novel Coronavirus 2019 outbreak since last year,” he stressed.

With the implementation of CMCO in Sabah from Feb 19 to March 4, he said local artists and their agents hope the government will seriously consider allowing them to perform again in hotels, cafe restos and other entertainment outlets.

“The government’s affirmative response to our request will tremendously ease our financial burden. Agents and local musicians, singers have been suffering the negative effects of Covid-19 for almost a year now,” the owner and operator of JW Promotion said.

Prior to the pandemic outbreak, James said his company had more than 70 local entertainment artists performing at various outlets in Kota Kinabalu.

“Now, none of them are performing because the authorities have imposed temporary ban due to the life-threatening disease. Let our mucisians, singers and other artists to earn a living now that the cases of Covid-19 are on the downward trend.”

He said the return of live musical band performances will also help promote local tourism and entice customers to patronise outlets.

“We in the live musical entertainment business is more than willing to adopt extra precautinary measures to prevent possible spread of the virus. Installation of temporary plastic bearer in front of the stage and mandatory usage of of face shields while performing are some of the suggestions,” he added.

On the 12 midnight business operating hours, James said the measure will not affect the performances of the entertainers.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun on Tuesday announced that the State Government had agreed to implement the CMCO in line with the National Security Council’s decision to replace the MCO 2.0.

During the CMCO period, dine-in is allowed according to the shop’s capacity with strict one-metre physical distancing compliance amongst others.