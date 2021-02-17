Man fined RM1,500 in Miri for causing hurt to parents

MIRI (Feb 17): The Magistrate’s Court here today fined a man RM1,500 in default of one month imprisonment for causing hurt to his parents.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie meted down the sentence after the accused, Sim Eng Huat pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged under Section 323/326A of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

In his mitigation plea, the accused appealed for leniency as he has to look after his three children.

According to the fact of the case, the accused had on Dec 18 at around 6.45pm beaten his parents at their house in Krokop.

Following the incident, the couple lodged a police report which then led to accused’s arrest.

Insp Mohd Khairi Mohd Noor prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented