Man loses eyesight in fight

BEAUFORT: A man lost his eyesight when he was allegedly challenged into a fight by his friend at Kampung Benonok here, last week.

Beaufort police chief, DSP Azmir Abd Razak said the incident took place during a drinking session at an unnumbered house at Kampung Benonok between the victim and his attacker, who were both friends and in their late 30s, around 11pm on Feb 12.

He said police investigation revealed that on the day of the incident, the suspect allegedly teased and called the victim coward following a dispute between the victim and their foreman.

“The suspect said ‘Kau memang tidak berani bah kan? Mari la saya test kau..’ (are you a coward? come let me test you..) towards the victim before breaking a broom stick.

“Upon seeing the suspect holding the broomstick, the victim then decided to leave the suspect’s house but was hit with the broomstick on the face by the suspect.

“The victim then fled to a neighbour’s house to seek help,” said Azmir, adding that the victim was taken to hospital before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for further treatment.

“Doctors who treated the victim had declared that the victim had lost his right eyesight.”

Following the incident, Azmir said police detained the suspect at Jalan Kompleks Sukan Beaufort on Feb 16 for investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.