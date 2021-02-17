MDC launches ‘new norms’ campaign

MARUDI: The Marudi District Council (MDC) is going all out it raising public awareness of the new norms, necessitated by the standard operating procedures (SOP) set as measures to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection.

According to council chairman Edward Mendai, the campaign on awareness of the new norms includes the distribution of posters on various aspects of the SOP such as the proper way to wear a face mask, the guidelines for eateries, physical distancing, the 3Cs (avoid CROWDED and CONFINED spaces, and avoid CLOSE CONVERSATIONS) and 3Ws (regular WASHING of hands, WEAR face masks at public areas, and heed all WARNINGS from the authorities), as well as facts about Covid-19.

“The objective is to raise the awareness of Covid-19 and the preventive measures among the communities here.

“The people need to realise the importance of observing the new norms during these times,” said Edward when met after launching the district-level ‘Covid-19 New Norms’ campaign yesterday, where he and several MDC councillors gave away posters to five commercial premises here – namely Pasar Tamu Marudi, Kedai Hock Lok, Delima Café, Kedai Bunga Raya, and Best Trading Enterprise.