Mother, uncle deny touching private parts of minors

KOTA KINABALU: A mother is facing trial for allegedly touching her two sons’ private parts, along with the boys’ uncle, who was also accused of committing the same crime.

Sessions Court judge Elsie Primus set March 17 for pre-trial case management, after both accused persons maintained their plea of not guilty. They were jointly charged with two counts, under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 16 of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

In the first charge, the two accused persons had allegedly touched the private parts of the first victim aged four years and one month, at an unnumbered house in Penampang during the day between September 1, 2018 and October 17, 2020.

In the second charge, the same alleged perpetrators purportedly touched the private parts of the second victim aged five years and seven months at the time, at the same place between the same period of time.

In setting the date for pre-trial case management, judge Elsie reminded the accused not to tamper with prosecution witnesses. Their bail of RM5,000 with two local sureties each was maintained.