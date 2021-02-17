Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries after accident in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 17): A male motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the Sarawak General Hospital after he was involved in an accident at Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli here around 9.30pm last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased has been identified as Wilson Julius, 26-year-old from Kampung Tangga Plaman, Serian.

“The deceased who suffered from serious head injuries, was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at 2.01am this morning,” said Alexson in a statement today.

The deceased was heading to Jalan Datuk Bandar Mustapha from the city centre when he met with the accident which allegedly involved another vehicle.

Alexson added that police are currently investigating to identify the other vehicle.

He said the case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

A postmortem will be carried out once the deceased has been tested negative for Covid-19.