Petronas confirms first gas production off Sabah coast

KOTA KINABALU: Petronas confirms first gas production from the Rotan and Buluh fields in Block H, off the coast of Sabah, on 6 February 2021, augmenting Malaysia’s petroleum investment potential.

PTTEP Sabah Oil Limited, a subsidiary of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) is the operator for Block H, partnering with PT Pertamina Malaysia Eksplorasi Produksi and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petronas.

Producing from a water depth of more than 1,100 metres, this project marks another significant milestone in Malaysia’s upstream sector as it is the first deepwater gas field with a target production capacity of 270 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD). The gas is received by Petronas’ second Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG), PFLNG DUA facility for the LNG export market. Production from Block H joins the ranks of existing production from three deepwater blocks offshore Malaysia.

Petronas Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management Mohamed Firouz Asnan said: “The gas production reflects a strong collaboration between Petronas and the investors as both parties bring together expertise and technologies to monetise stranded deepwater gas fields through the evacuation of gas via PFLNG DUA which is operated by Petronas Floating LNG Ltd. Upon expected commercial delivery of its first LNG cargo by the middle of March 2021, Petronas will become the first global energy company to own and operate two floating LNG facilities.

In addition, the strong support from the Sabah State Government also plays a significant role in realising this achievement”.

Four additional deepwater blocks are being offered in the upcoming Malaysia Bid Round 2021 scheduled on 26 February 2021.

Petronas welcomes further investment to unlock deepwater potential in realising the vision to make Malaysia the deepwater hub in South East Asia – www.petronas.com/mpm/