Strict control enforced in Sibujaya — Dr Annuar

SIBU: The authorities are enforcing strict control at 20 blocks of flats and Townvilla residential area in Sibujaya which are currently placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

But it is not only strict control that could help reduce the number of Covid-19 cases in the area, Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said.

“It depends on the wisdom of the residents involved. If they can just follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and stay at home, because if we want to enforce stricter enforcement…I do not know how we can do that.

“But I think what we have been doing is sufficient to make sure no one can escape from the area.

“There are reports that there are those who tried to leave the EMCO area through the nearby jungle,” he said during a live Facebook session to explain Covid-19 cases in Sibu yesterday.

Dr Annuar earlier said that out of 105 new Covid-19 cases reported in Sibu yesterday, 39 were from Sibujaya – with 36 of the cases from the flats and two detected in Townvilla and another case from the terraced housing area.

With that, Sibujaya has a total of 426 cases so far.

Meanwhile, he said 45 out of 105 new cases in Sibu were recorded in zones under Sibu Municipal Council jurisdiction – Zone 10 Kampung Dato (13 cases), Zone 5 Jalan Tong Sang (six), Zone 1 Sukun/Lada (five), Zone 27 Tunku Abdul Rahman (five) while Zone 7 Jalan Tiong Hua, Zone 15 Sentosa and Zone 24 Kampung Bahagia Jaya recorded three cases each.

Only Zone 28 Permai recorded two new cases.

Five zones recorded one new case each. The zones are Zone 14 Rejang Park, Zone 18 Pedada, Zone 22 Ding Lik Kong, Zone 23B Aup and Zone 31 Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce.

With the new cases, areas under SMC now have 893 cases.

Responding to a question, Dr Annuar said the government only conducts swab test on close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases through Active Case Detection (ACD) and on those showing symptoms.

“We do not run a procedure where we conduct test on all 360,000 population in Sibu.

“We have set our Key Performance Index for swab test results to be available 48 hours after samples are taken.

“The faster we get the results, the faster we can take appropriate action to contain the spread of the pandemic,” he said.

He also cautioned residents of Kampung Baru and Kampung Hilir to be vigilant following 13 new cases detected in the areas designated under Zone 10 Kampung Dato yesterday.