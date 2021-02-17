Three made homeless after fire destroys house in Sarikei

SARIKEI (Feb 17): A family of three were made homeless after their house at Jalan Sg Petai Skim B here was destroyed in a fire last night.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Mahmudin Narudin said they received an emergency call on the fire at 8.49pm and despatched a team of 13 firefighters to the scene, located about eight kilometres from the fire station.

Mahmudin said the fire had already engulfed almost the entire house when firefighters arrived at the scene.

He also said that firefighters had to source for an alternative source of water from a nearby pond to extinguish the raging fire, as there was no fire hydrant near the house which was located about 100 metres from the main road.

He added that the fire was brought under control at 11.25pm.

Mahmudin said no injuries were reported during the incident and the cause of fire is still under investigation.