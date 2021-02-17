Two suspects in Valentine’s Day riot in Kuching test positive for Covid-19, says CP

KUCHING (Feb 17): Two of the nine male suspects who were arrested after the Valentine’s Day riot at Chonglin Plaza, Green Road here, have tested positive for Covid-19 earlier today, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail confirmed.

He said the suspects, aged 20 to 35 years old, had undergone a swab test for the virus on Feb 15 following their arrest.

“Both suspects have been handed over to the Ministry of Health for further action,” said Aidi when contacted today.

He said police personnel who were in close contact with the suspects also took the Covid-19 test this morning.

The swab test, he said, was conducted by the ministry at the Gita, Sekama and Tabuan Jaya police stations.

“Those that were tested included personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department, police escort and lock-up warden,” said Aidi.

He, however, declined to comment on how many police personnel would be quarantined as this would be decided by the Health Ministry.

The suspects were rounded up at around 5pm on Sunday after they were allegedly involved in a fight over a woman.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons at a riot.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani had told reporters on Monday that the suspects were armed with machetes, canes and a samurai sword.