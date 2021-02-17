UMS students to enter campus from March 1 to 4

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) students will be admitted to the main campus beginning March 1 till March 4.

In a statement today, UMS said the students were in the six categories fixed by the Ministry of Higher Education.

“Students will be required to fill up the UMS-Shield form first, an online application that was developed by the Medicine and Health Science Faculty and the Computer and Informatics Faculty of the university for the purpose of avoiding the spread of Covid-19.

“Prior to entering the campus, students must register at the main gate and at the Drop Zone and scan the QR code using the MySejahtera application.

“At the same time, students will be required to scan the QR code using the UMS Smart Hadir, an application created by the university for the purpose of confirming the students’ presence and to record the locations visited using the GPS technology.

“The application can be downloaded at the Play Store for android users and App Store for iPhone users,” said the statement.

It was also mentioned that students from Sabah must undergo the swab test when they register, where those given red marks (high risk) will be assessed by UMS-Shield and isolated for referral to the Pusat Rawatan Warga (PRW) UMS.

“Students given the green mark (low risk) and yellow mark (moderate risk) will be allowed in the campus but will be required to scan the QR code at every destination.

“All students irrespective of locals or foreigners will be required to undergo an isolation period of 10 days.

“UMS has identified the isolation and quarantine zones if there are symptomatic cases which need further assessment and follow-up swab testing.”

The same standard operating procedure (SOP) is applied at UMS Sandakan and at UMS International Campus in Labuan (UMSKAL).

The statement also mentioned that the implementation of classes will be done in hybrid mode or physically and online, depending on the needs of each course.

Students are disallowed from carrying out large scale group activities and are required to don their face masks, adopt social distancing and to wash their hands often using soap and water or hand sanitizer which will be prepared at all campus buildings, including the UMS residential colleges.

All students are required to have their temperatures taken and the QR My Sejahtera and UMS Smart Hadir scanned at all places in the university.

Disinfection must be carried out before and after each activity, and adherence to all rules set is required, it said.

A total of 6,395 students are expected to register whereby 6,022 will be at UMS Kota Kinabalu, 205 students at UMS Sandakan and 168 students at UMSKAL.

The five residential campuses at the UMS campus in Kota Kinabalu can accommodate 7,834 students, while the Sandakan campus and International Campus in Labuan can each cater 954 and 1,739 students, respectively.

Parents and students with queries are advised to contact the UMS Student Affairs office at 088-320060 or visit their Facebook page or email [email protected]