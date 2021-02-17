Villagers of Kampung Sungai Maong urged to remain cooperative, calm as EMCO gets underway until March 2

KUCHING (Feb 17): Kampung Sungai Maong village chief Masni Morri is urging her villagers to provide their full cooperation to the authorities, including the Sarawak Health Department, to curb the transmission of Covid-19.

“I hoped all villagers would stay calm and not panic or attempt to run away from the village. The government will not abandon us and they will assist us in whatever ways possible,” the village chief told reporters when met today.

Kampung Sungai Maong was placed under an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for 14 days until March 2 due to the emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster there as one of the residents who worked as a security personnel at Sarawak General Hospital was infected with the virus.

Masni said a total of five members from their Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) had been placed on duty to render whatever assistance that might be required to the villagers during this EMCO period.

The village chief also stressed that it was crucial for parties to work together closely in bringing the current outbreak under control and she advised the residents not to be shy to raise their concerns, if any, to the authorities.

“There are about 130 households residing in the village and everyone has been understanding of the current situation. A briefing was held on the matter and all of us also do not want anything unfortunate to happen,” said Masni.

Meanwhile, Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan told reporters that about 35 enforcement personnel, including those from the People’s Voluntary Corp (Rela) had been stationed at the village to enforce the EMCO.

“We have set up roadblocks at two roads leading to the village at midnight today and so far, the villagers have been very cooperative with us,” said Aidil.

He added that the police had yet to detect any who were attempting to sneak out of the village and a mass screening of the villagers — a total of 761 individuals — will be held tomorrow (Dec 18) to uncover any cases of Covid-19.

Aside from Rela, the police chief pointed out that the army and Civil Defence Force were also assisting as part of a joint operation to enforce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of EMCO for Kampung Sungai Maong.