114 new cases, three more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 114 new positive Covid-19 cases, three deaths, and 131 recoveries today.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 114, bringing the cumulative total to 51,769 cases. Three death cases were reported today, namely two cases in the Tawau district and one case in the Kinabatangan district,” said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun here today.

“Today, a total of 131 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 40,237. A total of 897 patients are receiving treatment, namely 345 people in the hospital, 549 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) and three at the Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 56 and 19 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, who is also Local Government and Housing minister and Finance Minister II, here today.

He said Kota Kinabalu and Penampang recorded 17 Covid-19 positive cases in each district, the highest number in Sabah per district yesterday, followed by Lahad Datu (15), Tawau (12), Kota Belud (11), Tuaran (nine), Keningau (eight), Sandakan (seven), Kalabakan (four), Kota Marudu (three), Semporna (three), Beluran (two), Papar (two), Tambunan (two), Kudat (one), and Pitas (one).

He said no new cases were found in Tenom, Putatan, Sipitang, Beaufort, Kinabatangan, Nabawan, Kunak, Telupid, Ranau, Kuala Penyu and Tongod.

He said no new red zones were recorded, however, two new clusters were found in Penampang today.

“Lot Satu Cluster, Penampang today recorded nine positive Covid-19 cases. The index case is a restaurant employee in Donggongon who tested Covid-19 positive through a symptomatic screening at a private clinic on February 14. This cumulative amount was successfully detected after a close contact and workplace screening.

“Lot Tujuh Cluster, Penampang recorded a total cumulative of eight cases today. The index case is a restaurant worker in Jalan Pintas through a symptomatic screening on February 16. Close contact and workplace screening is still being actively conducted to detect the transmission of infection cases,” said Masidi.

He said of the 114 Covid-19 positive cases today, a total of 58 cases (50.9%) were from close contact screening, six cases (5.3%) from symptomatic screening, 37 cases (32.4%) were from new and existing cluster screening, and three cases (2.6%) were from pre-admission ward/treatment screening, five cases (4.4%) were from workplace/work entry screening and five cases (4.4%) were from other categories.

“The total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital is 956 units, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) have a total of 3,935 units and the total beds at Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison remains at 1,000 units. This brings the total bed capacity to 5,892 units. The percentage of bed usage today is 15.23%,” he added.

Meanwhile, Masidi said up to February 18, 85,737 Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.