20 years, 15 lashes for raping daughter

KOTA KINABALU: A man was jailed for 20 years and ordered to be given 15 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for raping his teenage daughter last year.

Judge Elsie Primus imposed the sentences on the 54-year-old accused after he pleaded guilty to raping the victim in a bedroom of a house at a village in Kudat on December 5, 2020.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail term from the date of his arrest on December 6, 2020.

He was convicted under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The facts of the case stated that investigation revealed that the accused had raped the victim aged 13 while she was sleeping in the room.

The victim had shouted and tried to fight but she failed to escape from the accused.

She was referred to a hospital after lodging a police report and a check conducted on her found that there was an old tear in her hymen.

Investigation also revealed that according to a medical officer, the tear on the victim’s hymen showed that it was an old tear and caused by a continuous act.

Following the said report, the accused was arrested at his house which was at the said place.