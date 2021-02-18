307 swab tests taken following ACD in Beluru District

MIRI: The Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) said 307 swab tests have been taken following active case detection (ACD) in Beluru District.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who is also minister in-charge for MDDMC, in a press statement yesterday said the swab tests were taken at four longhouses and a village in the district, namely Rh Baran, Rh Hillary Tawan, Rh Ramba Abit, Rh Plantation Bakong, and Kampung Mohd Yusuf Taha.

Four longhouses in the same district namely Rh Pengabang, Rh Matthew Tiri, Rh Lawang and Rh Banyan were still under lockdown until Feb 21, he added.

The Health Department has conducted aggressive contact tracing from Feb 12 to 14 after many positive cases were reported in the district. Lee also said nine other longhouses in the division had already completed the 14-day lockdown. They were Rh Emah, Rh Apol, Rh Anthony, Rh Chabu, Rh Justine and Rh Nelson under Beluru District; Rh Clarence and Rh Sabang under Subis District; and Long Jeeh in Telang Usan District.

Lee said only one estate in Subis District was still under lockdown until Feb 22. Three other estates in the same district had already completed the lockdown order on Feb 8.