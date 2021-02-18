47-year-old man found dead in hotel room in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 18): A 47-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room at Jalan Rock here yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani who confirmed the case, said it has been classified as sudden death.

“Police did not find any evidence of foul play at the scene and the body has since been transferred to the hospital’s morgue for further action,” said Awang Din in a statement last night.

He added that a call was received from a hotel employee at 1.51pm who sought assistance from the police after sensing that something was amiss inside the room.

The employee also told police on the discovery of a fluid, believed to be blood that was seeping from underneath the door of the deceased’s room.

Police who entered the room with paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital discovered the victim’s lifeless body inside.

Meanwhile, those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-7956 8145/8144 or email to [email protected]

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching at 082-242800 or email to [email protected]

Befrienders is a non-profit organisation that provides emotional support services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to those who suffer from depression and have suicidal intentions.