Annuar’s SOP violation case: Police to record statements from witnesses

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will record the statements from witnesses to facilitate investigation into the case involving Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa who was alleged to have violated the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) at an event here recently.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said the witnesses to be called include those in Annuar’s entourage and the locals who also attended the event.

He said they would be called soon as the police had finished recording Annuar’s statement on Tuesday. The case is being investigated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“Once the investigation paper is complete, the police will refer the case to the Attorney-General for further action,” he told reporters after attending an event with police retirees and former policemen at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent headquarters here.

Saiful Azly said Annuar, however, has yet to be issued with a summons.

It was reported last Sunday that police had initiated an investigation into the allegation that Annuar had violated the MCO SOP after pictures of him and six other individuals sitting together at two tables believed when attending an urban agriculture programme at a PPR flat in Desa Petaling went viral on social media.

In another development, Saiful Azly said the police were also in the midst of completing the investigation paper on the policeman alleged to have sexually harassed a woman during a roadblock in Jalan Duta earlier this week.

“The case will be investigated fairly with all evidence being taken into account. I have also instructed for the investigation to be expedited so that the case could be referred to the Attorney-General,” he said.

On the event, Saiful Azly said it was to help police retirees, former policemen and police personnel who served during the emergency era to apply for the one-off aid of RM500 announced recently using the e-Pesara system at http://[email protected]

“In Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, there are 1,774 police retirees with 286 have received the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN),” he said. — Bernama