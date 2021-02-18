Body of unidentified man found floating in Tanjung Bako river fully clothed, police investigating

KUCHING (Feb 18): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has retrieved an unidentified body reported by the public to be floating along the Sarawak river in Tanjung Bako earlier today.

According to the department, a call was received from the police at 11.50am this morning alerting them to the situation, which them prompted them to mobilise to provide assistance to retrieve the body.

At the scene were personnel from the Kota Samarahan fire station who managed to fish the body out of the river onto a boat.

The body was later brought to the Tanjung Bako Fisheries Development Authority wharf.

It was also stated that the deceased is a male and was fully clothed when found.

The body has since been handed over to the police for further action and the whole operation ended at 1.05pm.