Covid-19: 2 more deaths in Sibu, another 200 new cases in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Feb 18): Sarawak recorded another two Covid-19 deaths in Sibu today as well as 200 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This brings the death toll in Sarawak to 67, while the cumulative number of positive cases stands at 7,425, the committee said in a statement today.

According to SDMC, the 66th death involved a 72-year-old local woman who was admitted to Sibu Hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing, a fever and coughing.

Her RT-PCR test revealed that she had been infected with Covid-19 on Feb 6, and her health continued to deteriorate before she died on Feb 17.

SDMC said she had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

The 67th was related to the Pasai Cluster, said SDMC. It involved a 66-year-old local man who was admitted to Sibu Hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing.

His sample was tested and returned positive for Covid-19 on Feb 8. His health continued to deteriorate and he died on Feb 17.

The man had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure and dyslipidemia.

